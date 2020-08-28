How Do You Watch the New Mulan?

Photo: Disney

Following months of anticipation and the disappointment of a delayed release due to COVID-19, Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan is finally premiering. However, watching the new movie requires a bit of streaming savvy. Not to worry, though. We’re here to answer all of your Mulan questions so you can watch the highly anticipated movie at home.

When is Mulan Arriving on Disney+?

Mulan was initially slated for a March theatrical release, but like so many major films, Mulan’s premiere was pushed back following the coronavirus outbreak. After postponing Mulan’s release several times, Disney announced that it would be bypassing a theatrical premiere in favor of releasing the movie directly on Disney+. Mulan will now hit the streaming platform on September 4.

Do You Have to Subscribe to Disney+ to Watch Mulan?

Mulan will only be accessible to active Disney+ subscribers. Those who cancel their Disney+ subscriptions will lose Mulan from their streaming libraries, an unprecedented inflexibility from the streaming platform.

How Much Is Mulan Going to Be on Disney+?

Unlike other titles in its catalogue, Mulan is not free for Disney+ subscribers. In addition to the $6.99 monthly membership fee, current subscribers will need to shell out an additional $29.99 to rent the movie, making it one of the most expensive premium video-on-demand titles to date. The rental fee gives subscribers “Premier Access” to the title, a new designation available as an add-on service for Disney+ members. This month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that the subscription requirement and additional fee were in place to help the company recapture some of its initial investment in the live-action movie, suggesting that Mulan’s hefty price would not be a trend-setter for the streaming platform.

When Will Mulan Be Available on Disney+ for Free?

Although Disney+ cited “Premier Access” as a way to view Mulan before it’s available to all subscribers, the streaming platform has made no statement indicating when the title will be free for Disney+ members.

Don't have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here. (If you subscribe to a service through our links, Vulture may earn an affiliate commission.)