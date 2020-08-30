Who Is the New Woman in the Black Eyed Peas?

Photo: Getty Images for MTV

The Black Eyed Peas closed out the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards with their classic hit “I Gotta Feeling,” but something was simply not right. Was it the light-up crotches? A “new Fergie” performing her parts? Or the fact that this new performer was the only one who didn’t get a light-up crotch? Frankly, all of the above. But to the most pressing matter first: Who is this goddess who deserves to pop her light-up crotch and be called something other than “new Fergie?” Meet J. Rey Soul, real name Jessica Reynoso. Per an interview with Billboard, the singer-songwriter first got involved with the Peas when member Apl.de.ap selected her to join his team on The Voice Philippines. She’s since guested on their 2018 project ﻿Masters of the Sun Vol. 1 and accompanied them on a world tour. J. Rey Soul was involved in the process of their recent, Latin-inspired album Translation and features on “Mamacita,” alongside Ozuna. As they promoted the album, the band revealed Fergie would be stepping back for personal reasons. “We love her, and she’s focusing on being a mom,” will.i.am told Billboard. “That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her.” Enter J. Rey Soul. She’s already held her own on virtual gigs like the Macy’s Fourth of July Firework Spectacular and The Late Late Show With James Corden. You’d think she would’ve earned her own light-up crotch by now.