Who’s the Boss Is Getting a Sequel Series

Photo: Getty Images

One of television’s preeminent Italian-Americans is returning to screens soon with a reboot of Who’s the Boss, reportedly in development at Sony Pictures Television. Original series stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are set to reprise their roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli, respectively. The new show appears to follow the Fuller House model, taking place 30 years after the original and following the lives of Tony and Samantha, who is now a single mom and living in the house in which the original series was set. Original cast members Judith Light and Danny Pintauro are not currently attached to the reboot, but according to Deadline, “the hope is to find creative ways to work them and their characters into the show,” so make of that what you will.