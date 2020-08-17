Why Did Armas Updates Get Taken Down?

Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The stan account that turned Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s dog walks into the most talked-about stroll of the pandemic, @ArmasUpdates, is AWOL. Their Twitter account was suddenly deactivated — tweets are not loading, REPEAT, tweets are not loading — Monday afternoon for unknown reasons. Speculation was immediately abound. Was it Ana de Armas herself? The updates account previously had beef with the official Knives Out Twitter account … [Benoit Blanc voice] so was it them? Maybe it was because they recently told their thousands of followers that Affleck and de Armas were going to be on Euphoria as “sexy suburban dog walkers,” but that’s objectively funny. They were probably just sick of the constant white noise that is Twitter. But maybe it was a coordinated attack from the legions Ana de Armas stans! Dun … dun … dun … While stans aren’t necessarily above this, we can’t actually confirm any suspicious behavior. But the growing animosity between stans and @ArmasUpdates, who frequently critiques and makes jokes about their idol, does have some anons throwing an #ArmasUpdatesIsOverParty. Ana de Armas herself blocked the infamous fan account on Twitter in April and they still continued posting about Black Lives Matter, coronavirus precautions, and, of course, whenever BenAna stopped by Dunkin’ Donuts. If they could get through that, fingers crossed that @ArmasUpdates will be back with that life-sustaining gossip soon. Obviously, we need more motorcycle updates!