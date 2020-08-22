Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: She’ll Lasso the Hell Out of You

The year is 1984. Parachute pants are everywhere. Reaganomics is sweeping the nation. The greatest song of the decade, Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer,” has yet to be recorded. It’s here where we’re reunited with our superhero (Gal Gadot) in the newest Wonder Woman film, with the action touching down in the nation’s capital as Diana faces off against her most valorous foe yet: the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), a superstar archaeologist who just happens to be a human-cheetah hybrid who loves a good eyeliner. “I don’t wanna be like anyone, I wanna be an apex predator,” she tells Diana in the new trailer. “You’ve always had everything. Well, people like me have had nothing. Now it’s my turn. Get used to it.” Steve (Chris Pine) is also inexplicably back and looking quite handsome, as are all of Diana’s lassos, invisible jets, and winged golden armors. Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to be released on October 2, unless the coronavirus pandemic pushes the date back again.

Related