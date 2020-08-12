Ziwe Fumudoh to Bait You With a Book of Essays

Ziwe! Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

Comedian and Desus & Mero writer Ziwe Fumudoh has become an instant-favorite comedy star during this very lonely quarantine era thanks to the success of her wildly funny and uncomfortable Instagram Live show. Now she’s channeling that success into a book. On Twitter today, Fumudoh announced that she’s writing a book of humorous essays titled The Book of Ziwe, which will also serve as her “subversive take on an anti-racist guide, offering a window into her life and her takes on pop culture and social dynamics.”

The Book of Ziwe will be published by Abrams Image. According to a representative of the publisher, the book is expected to be released sometime in January 2022. That’s a long wait, but look on the bright side: In the meantime, Fumudoh is still on Instagram Live every Thursday night inspiring celebrities to humiliate themselves, so you can still get your Ziwe fill.