Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Hulu for Lack of Shows Starring Women of Color

Photo: Corbis via Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz has responded to the cancellation of her show, High Fidelity, by Hulu this week, pointing to Hulu’s lack of original shows starring women of color. Kravitz, who starred in and executive-produced High Fidelity, posted a tribute to the cast and crew on Instagram, writing, “I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I’m in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us.” Tessa Thompson commented on the post, writing, “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much,” and Kravitz responded, “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.” Other celebrities, including Questlove, Lena Waithe, and Moses Sumney, commented on Kravitz’s post. “Rob was robbed,” Sumney wrote, referring to High Fidelity’s main character. “This show was so heartwarming and captured the voice of (dare I say) a generation so acutely. Y’all wrote the hell out of it. I’m sad to not discover what happens next! But grateful for all the melancholic joy it gave.”