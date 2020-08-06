Taylour Paige Has a Wild Story for You in Zola Teaser

Photo: A24/Twitter

You’ve read the Twitter thread, now see the movie. A24 released a first look at Zola, the hotly anticipated stripper drama based on a 148-tweet thread from 2015, on August 6, in the form of a 42-second teaser video (on Twitter, of course). Not much happens in the video: Co-stars Taylour Paige and Riley Keough do their makeup as Paige narrates the beginning of the thread. “You wanna hear a story about how me and this bitch here fell out?” she asks. (Uh, absolutely.) “It’s kinda long, but it’s full of suspense.” Paige stars as the titular Zola in the movie, directed by Janicza Bravo and co-written by breakout Slave Play writer Jeremy O. Harris along with Bravo. The teaser ends with the simple promise that the movie is “coming this … next … soon,” and we’re just hoping they don’t mean by Christopher Nolan’s judgment.