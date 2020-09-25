A World of Calm Trailer: The Moment of Peace You’ve Been Begging for Is Here

If you needed a sign to take a break soon, here it is. The trailer for A World of Calm, HBO Max’s upcoming “television experience” is here, and it basically counts as meditation. Inspired by the Calm app’s celebrity Sleep Stories, the series of half-hour episodes combines compelling imagery with narration from stars like Mahershala Ali, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, Keanu Reeves, and Kate Winslet. I mean, who else would you want to sleep with? “Listen carefully,” the guests narrate as the trailer pans over oceans, glaciers, and fields. “An epic voyage calls to us. Come with me. Let’s explore a wondrous world.” With “scientifically engineered narratives,” music, and iconic voices, The World of Calm invites you to ditch the chaos of today and head to the lush forests of Latvia or deep into outer space with your favorite award winner. Someone’s bound to get an obscure Emmy out of this, but we won’t know who until A World of Calm arrives on HBO Max October 1. Our bet is on Keanu.

Related