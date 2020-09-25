Even though our squishy brains still haven’t processed the cinematic “Tiny Dancer” moment where Elton John played as Donald Trump appeared to learn of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, the low-budget political drama we’re calling reality continues to play. In a new interview with Variety, The Trial of the Chicago 7 director Aaron Sorkin sketched out what Election Night 2020 would look like if he were in charge of this thing. “Trump does what we all assume he will do, which is not concede defeat, claiming the election’s rigged and the Democrats cheated,” he said. “For the first time, his Republican enablers march up to the White House and say Donald it’s time to go. I would write the ending where everyone does the right thing. I don’t think Trump will do the right thing, except by accident.” Optimism, how quaint. He didn’t mention whether there’s a West Wing walk-and-talk or who he’s casting (Jeff Daniels is on standby), but, lucky for him, a coronavirus election means all the scenes can take place in offices. Must be near a hallway at all times. Whatever happens on Election Night, there’s one thing for sure: Someone online will make it worse by recirculating the “America is not the greatest country in the world anymore” monologue from Newsroom and rile people up. Escape our immediate reality with Sorkin’s latest film The Trial of the Chicago 7, starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, and more, out on Netflix October 16.
In Aaron Sorkin’s Vision of Election Night, Everyone ‘Does the Right Thing’
Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock