ABC Cancels Stumptown Due To COVID-19 Ahead of Season Two

Photo: Jessica Brooks/ABC

Sad news, Portland fans. Variety reports that ABC’s Stumptown, which was renewed for a second season earlier this year, has been canceled due to “timing and scheduling needs for the current season that have been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.” Sadly, the network’s enthusiasm for a second season of the action drama was no match for the destructive force that is COVID-19. The series starred How I Met Your Mother’s Colbie Smulders as Dex Parios, a “strong, assertive and sharp-witted veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon.” The cast included Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim, and Michael Ealy. Studio ABC Signature, the production company that developed Stumptown, is reportedly shopping the show around to other outlets, so all hope is not lost for those who were looking forward to a second season of the series. Looks like Grey’s Anatomy will have to represent the entire Pacific Northwest on ABC this season.