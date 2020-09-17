Mickey Guyton Becomes First Black Woman to Perform Solo at ACMs

Photo: Kevin Mazur/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Mickey Guyton made history at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, becoming the first Black woman ever to perform solo at the ceremony. Guyton delivered a moving rendition of her ballad “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” from the Grand Ole Opry House on September 16, backed by host Keith Urban on piano. The song comes from her third EP, Bridges, which she just released on September 11. After the performance, Guyton tweeted, “Still in disbelief this just happened,” while other musicians — including Maren Morris, Jennifer Nettles, and Cam — voiced their support on social media as well. Guyton previously performed at the 2019 ACMs alongside Chrissy Metz, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae, and Carrie Underwood, and was nominated for new female vocalist of the year in 2015.

Still in disbelief this just happened. Performing "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" at the @opry for the @acmawards was so incredibly special. Something I will remember forever. 💜 Thank you @keithurban for joining me. #ACMAwards pic.twitter.com/3CCUe96ZUj — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) September 17, 2020