Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween Trailer Actually Looks Scary

It seems like a huge missed opportunity for Netflix to release the trailer for Adam Sandler’s new move on September 10 when Sandler’s birthday, September 9, was right there, but we guess it’s better a day late than not at all. Titled Hubie Halloween, the movie is part of Netflix’s extended deal with Sandler’s company Happy Madison to pump out films for the streaming network, and like any Sandler joint, it’s got a stacked cast including Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Kevin James, Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Ray Liotta, Tim Meadows, Shaquille O’Neal, and Steve Buscemi. Sandler stars as Hubie Dubois, who spends every Halloween ensuring that his fellow Salem residents “celebrate safely and play by the rules,” but this year, with an escaped criminal on the loose and citizens of Salem disappearing, “it’s up to Hubie to convince the police and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.” Sounds spooky! And, yes, that’s Kevin James in the big beard. Hubie Halloween heads to Netflix on Monday, October 7.

Related