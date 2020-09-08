Harry Styles Fanfic After Gets Not One, But Two More Sequels

Photo: Aviron Pictures

After, the global best-selling book series inspired by Harry Styles’s cheekbones, is living up to its Fifty Shades of Grey comparisons with the announcement of two more film adaptations. The Fifty Shades franchise had three Dakota Johnson comedies romantic thrillers, based on E.L. James’s Twilight fanfiction trilogy. Anna Todd’s After will officially have four films based on the sexy page-turners: After, After We Collided, and newly announced After We Fell and After Ever After. On September 3, stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who plays the brooding Hardin Scott, and Josephine Langford, good-girl-gone-bad Tessa Young, announced the third and fourth films. “There have been lots of people working really hard behind the scenes and we can finally tell you guys that the third and the fourth movies are officially going into production,” the stars tag-teamed the announcement on Instagram.

The good news is meant to keep fans sated while they wait for the second film, After We Collided. It’s already out in several countries internationally, and it’ll finally hit theaters in the United States on October 23. The Wattpad Expanded Universe is growing strong.