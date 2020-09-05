Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While some fans of author Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series did not care for the casting of Tom Cruise as the gigantic Army major-turned-vigilante investigator, hopefully they can picture Alan Ritchson as the physically massive action hero, now that Reacher is headed to the small screen. According to Variety, the actor, who plays Hawk on the DC Universe show Titans, will portray Jack Reacher for Amazon’s previously-announced action series based on Child’s book series

Ritchson is also known for his work as Aquaman on The CW’s Smalleville and as Thad Castle in Spike TV’s Blue Mountain State, as well as turns in 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire as Gloss, and both 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and 2016’s TMNT: Out of the Shadows as Raphael.

The first season of Amazon’s Jack Reacher will reportedly pull from the first Jack Reacher book, 1997’s The Killing Floor. Jack Reacher is not to be confused with Amazon’s Jack Ryan, a series based on the titular action-packed Tom Clancy book series about a former Marine-turned-CIA-analyst played by John Krasinski, though if you do, you’ll probably get some similar stuff out of either show.