All the Winners From Night Five of the Creative Arts Emmys

This year’s Creative Arts Emmys wrapped up on Saturday night, though not without incident. In a moment reminiscent of the 2017 Oscars, the voiceover during the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama mistakenly announced Jason Bateman from The Outsider as the winner. The actual winner in that category, Ron Cephas Jones from This Is Us, earned a trophy alongside his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, who won for her role in #FreeRayshawn. This made them the first-ever father-daughter Emmy winners in television history. Other notable firsts include Eddie Murphy, who won his first-ever Emmy for hosting Saturday Night Live. Additionally, Maya Rudolph took home her second Emmy of the week for her guest role as Kamala Harris on SNL, and Cherry Jones bagged her third Emmy for her role on Succession. Check out the full list of winners from night five below.
Outstanding Animated Program
Rick and Morty
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
BoJack Horseman
The Simpsons
Outstanding Children’s Program
Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (TIE)
We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (TIE)
Star Wars Resistance
Outstanding Commercial
Back-to-School Essentials — Sandy Hook Promise
Before Alexa — Amazon
Bounce — Apple AirPods
Groundhog Day — Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)
The Look — P&G
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The Last Dance
American Masters
Hillary
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
The Cave
Chasing the Moon (American Experience)
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
One Child Nation
Outstanding Television Movie
Bad Education
American Son
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Cheer
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
We’re Here
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special
Victoria Thomas, CSA and Meagan Lewis, CSA, Watchmen
Carmen Cuba and Robin D. Cook, CSA, Mrs. America
Louise Kiely, Normal People
Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Jodi Angstreich, CSA, Kate Caldwell, CSA, and Melissa Kostenbauder, CSA, Unbelievable
Esther Kling, Vicki Thomson, Maria Rölcke, and Cornelia Mareth, Unorthodox
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Al Blackstone, So You Think You Can Dance
Parris Goebel, Savage X Fenty Show
Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance
Jemel McWilliams, The Oscars
Jefferson Benjumea and Adrianita Avila, World of Dance
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
M. David Mullen, ASC, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Erik Messerschmidt, ASC, Mindhunter
Armando Salas, ASC, Ozark
Ben Kutchins, Ozark
Jeff Cronenweth, ASC, Tales from the Loop
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, The Crown
Paul Cameron, ASC, Westworld
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Debra Hanson and Darci Cheyne, Schitt’s Creek
Michelle R Cole and Juliann DeVito, black-ish
Heidi Bivens, Danielle Baker, and Katina Danabassis, Euphoria
Allyson B. Fanger, Kristine Haag, and Lori DeLapp, Grace and Frankie
Sam Perry, Katie Broome, and Justin Selway, Killing Eve
Lou Eyrich, Claire Parkinson, Lily Parkinson, and Nora Pedersen, The Politician
Justine Seymour, Simone Kreska, and Barbara Schramm, Unorthodox
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic)
Doniella Davy, Kirsten Sage Coleman, and Tara Lang Shah, Euphoria
Michelle Radow, Erin Rosenmann, Karen Rentrop, Molly R. Stern, Angela Levin, Simone Almekias-Siegl, Miho Suzuki, Claudia Humburg, Big Little Lies
Tracy Ewell, Jillian Erickson, Jack Lazzaro, and Susan Reilly Lehane, Ozark
Candice Ornstein and Lucky Bromhead, Schitt’s Creek
Burton LeBlanc and Alastair Muir, The Handmaid’s Tale
Autumn Butler, Caitlin Martini Emery, Debra Schrey, and Emma Burton, The Politician
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Louis J. Horvitz, 62nd Grammy Awards
Glenn Weiss, 73rd Annual Tony Awards
Pamela Fryman and Andy Fisher, Live In Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’
Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Cherry Jones, Succession
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Harriet Walter, Succession
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, and Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It
Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program
Mr. Robot — “Season_4.0 ARG”
Stranger Things — “Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop”
Westworld — “Free Will is Not Free Interactive Experience”
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Geoffrey Amoral, Richard McGuinness, William McGuinness, Tim Stasse, and Trevor Brown, Saturday Night Live
Noah Mitz, Michael Berger, Will Gossett, Ryan Tanker, Matt Benson, Scott Chmielewski, Patrick Brazil, America’s Got Talent
Christian Hibbard, William Peets, Kille Knobel, and James Norman, Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Robert Barnhart, Matt Firestone, Madigan Stehly, Patrick Boozer, and Pete Radice, So You Think You Can Dance
Oscar Dominguez, Daniel Boland, Craig Housenick, Samuel Barker, Johnny Bradley, The Voice
Outstanding Main Title Design
Mason Nicoll, Peter Pak, Giovana Pham, and Cisco Torres, Godfather of Harlem
Allie Fisher, Anthony Zazzi, and Brian Oakes, Abstract: The Art of Design
Lisa Bolan, Henry DeLeon, Mert Kizilay, Kaya Thomas, Yongsub Song, and Alex Silver, Carnival Row
Angus Wall, Hazel Baird, Emanuele Marani, EJ Kang, Peter Murphy, and Erik Righetti, The Morning Show
Heidi Berg, Felix Soletic, Carlo Sa, Yongsub Song, Joe Paniagua, and Rachel Fowler, The Politician
Paul Mitchell, Olga Midlenko, Maciek Sokalski, Gabe Perez, Benjamin Woodlock, Watchmen
Patrick Clair, Einar Yanadarg Delul, Raoul Marks, Lance Slaton, Westworld
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Ludwig Göransson, The Mandalorian
Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, Ozark
Nicholas Britell, Succession
Labrinth, Euphoria
Martin Phipps, The Crown
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Michelle Ceglia, Barry Lee Moe, George Guzman, Michele Arvizo, Maria Elena Pantoja, Hollywood
Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Sabana Majeed, Liliana Maggio, Lisa Thomas, Greg Bazemore, Jessie Mojica, Charlene Belmond, Pose
Maxine Morris, Maria Sandoval, Wendy Southard, Sallie Nicole Ciganovich, Ashleigh Childers, Yesim Osman, Star Trek: Picard
Cate Hall, Louise Coles, Sarah Nuth, Suzanne David, and Catriona Johnstone, The Crown
Kimberley Spiteri, Michael S. Ward, and Tijen Osman, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Martin Childs, Mark Raggett, and Alison Harvey, The Crown
Matthew Flood Ferguson, Mark Robert Taylor, and Melissa Licht, Hollywood
Bill Groom, Neil Prince, and Ellen Christiansen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kristian Milsted, Jay Pelissier, and Edward McLoughlin, Watchmen
Howard Cummings, Jon Carlos, and Julie Ochipinti, Westworld
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Nena Erb, ACE and Lynarion Hubbard, Insecure
Steve Rasch, ACE, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Trevor Ambrose, Schitt’s Creek
Paul Winestock, CCE, Schitt’s Creek
Kate Sanford, ACE and Tim Streeto, ACE, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Yana Gorskaya, ACE and Dane McMaster, What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Watchmen
American Horror Story: 1984
Catherine the Great
Devs
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Mathew Price, CAS, Ron Bochar, CAS, George A. Lara, CAS, David Boulton, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Larry Benjamin, CAS, and Kevin Valentine, Better Call Saul
Felipe “Flip” Borrero, CAS, Larry Benjamin, CAS, Kevin Valentine, Phil McGowan, CAS, Ozark
Peter J. Devlin, CAS, Todd M. Grace, CAS, Edward C. Carr III, CAS, Michael Perfitt, Star Trek: Picard
Michael Rayle, Mark Paterson, William Files, Craig Henighan, Stranger Things
Geoffrey Patterson, Keith Rogers, and Benjamin L. Cook, Westworld
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Ryan Watson, The Mandalorian
Charlie Brewer and Austin Brewer, S.W.A.T.
Hiro Koda, Stranger Things
Cort L. Hessler III, The Blacklist
David Rowden Sr., The Rookie
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Hannah Gadsby, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
John Mulaney and Marika Sawyer, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Patton Oswalt, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby