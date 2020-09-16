All the Winners From Night Two of the Creative Arts Emmys

Photo: WireImage

The first socially-distanced Emmys Week is officially underway, with the second night of the Creative Arts Emmys airing on Tuesday. Night two saw Saturday Night Live win its fourth consecutive Outstanding Variety Sketch Series Emmy, and RuPaul’s Drag Race win two awards for makeup and hair in addition to its two statues from Monday night, making it the week’s top-winning show so far. Last Week Tonight With John Oliver also had a big night, winning three awards, including its fifth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. Also notable was Norman Lear, who beat his own record for oldest recipient of an Emmy with another award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). Lear won last year with Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In the Family and the Jeffersons, and won again this year with Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family and Good Times. Below is the full list of winners from the Creative Arts Emmys, night two.

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues

The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

﻿Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Oscars

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”

A Celebration Of The Music From Coco

Dancing With The Stars, “Episode 2802”

The Oscars

The Voice, “Top 10”

Outstanding Music Direction

The Kennedy Center Honors

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince

The Oscars

Saturday Night Live

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

﻿The Masked Singer

Dancing With the Stars

Drunk History

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Dancing With The Stars

The Little Mermaid Live!

The Oscars

The Voice

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

﻿Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

﻿Saturday Night Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

﻿Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

62nd Grammy Awards

The Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

﻿Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

The Oscars

62nd Grammy Awards

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”

2019 American Music Awards

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

The Little Mermaid Live!

The Oscars

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

﻿Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

﻿Saturday Night Live

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Queer Eye

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

﻿The Oscars

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

62nd Grammy Awards

The Little Mermaid Live!

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”