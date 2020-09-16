All the Winners From Night Two of the Creative Arts Emmys

The first socially-distanced Emmys Week is officially underway, with the second night of the Creative Arts Emmys airing on Tuesday. Night two saw Saturday Night Live win its fourth consecutive Outstanding Variety Sketch Series Emmy, and RuPaul’s Drag Race win two awards for makeup and hair in addition to its two statues from Monday night, making it the week’s top-winning show so far. Last Week Tonight With John Oliver also had a big night, winning three awards, including its fifth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. Also notable was Norman Lear, who beat his own record for oldest recipient of an Emmy with another award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). Lear won last year with Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In the Family and the Jeffersons, and won again this year with Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family and Good Times. Below is the full list of winners from the Creative Arts Emmys, night two.
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews
Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues
The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
The Oscars
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”
A Celebration Of The Music From Coco
Dancing With The Stars, “Episode 2802”
The Oscars
The Voice, “Top 10”
Outstanding Music Direction
The Kennedy Center Honors
Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince
The Oscars
Saturday Night Live
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
The Masked Singer
Dancing With the Stars
Drunk History
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Dancing With The Stars
The Little Mermaid Live!
The Oscars
The Voice
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Saturday Night Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
62nd Grammy Awards
The Kennedy Center Honors
The Oscars
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
The Oscars
62nd Grammy Awards
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”
2019 American Music Awards
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
The Little Mermaid Live!
The Oscars
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
Saturday Night Live
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Queer Eye
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
The Oscars
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
62nd Grammy Awards
The Little Mermaid Live!
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”