Amber Ruffin’s First Late-Night Monologue Likes You Too

You’re no longer alone, Samantha Bee! Late-night television just got an extra X chromosome thanks to Amber Ruffin, who debuted her new Peacock series, The Amber Ruffin Show, on Friday night with the help of a steampunk bowtie. And for her first monologue, Ruffin was happy to ignore “the pandemic or America’s recent reckoning with systemic racism” for a hot second in favor of reminding us about the eternal appeal of celebrity gossip. “Just because there’s a lot of big stuff going on,” she says, “doesn’t mean we should ignore the little stuff.” Especially if she wants to dedicate 90 seconds of precious airtime to the love life of Mary J. Blige. “That’s the type of stuff you get to do,” Ruffin teases, “when you get your own show.” To that, we say welcome to late-night — and we hope that they both find some real love.

Related