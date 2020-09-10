Photo: Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images for Netflix

Hollywood is ready to laugh at the coronavirus pandemic, it seems. Anne Hathaway is in final negotiations for Mr. and Mrs. Smith director Doug Liman’s heist romantic-comedy set during our current crisis, Lockdown. Per Variety, Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) penned the script. Elsewhere in the galaxy, Liman is attached to direct Tom Cruise’s collaboration with NASA and SpaceX to create the first movie ever shot in space. Anne Hathaway, already having been to space in Interstellar, will stick to the earthbound tales this time. She won her Supporting Actress Oscar for 2012’s Les Misérables, then swapped the misery for movies like Ocean’s 8, The Hustle, and most recently The Last Thing He Wanted, directed by Dee Rees.

There’s currently no end in sight for the coronavirus in the United States, but Hollywood is already reflecting on it. Freeform eagerly brought Love in the Time of Coronavirus, a two-part miniseries, to life over a weekend event last month. The entertainment industry finds a way. Few details are known about Lockdown, but if it’s anything like reality, the heist will either be to recover that $1,200 stimulus check from the government (which many Americans still haven’t received) or to retrieve something from an office no one has been to in months. Sends shivers down my spine just thinking about it.