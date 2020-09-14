Jonathan Majors to Make Paul Rudd Look Very Small in Ant-Man 3

The internet’s new husband. Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors is about to wreak some havoc on Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. Per Deadline, Majors is set for a lead role in Ant-Man 3 with sources pointing at villain Kang the Conqueror. In the comic books, Kang is a time-traveling “entity” who has beef with pretty much everyone in the Avengers. Deadline adds that his role in the franchise may come with a “twist,” but Majors will most likely portray a villain in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new Ant-Man will once again be directed by Peyton Reed, this time with a script by Jeff Loveness. The summer of 2020 didn’t have an MCU blockbuster (Black Widow was pushed to November), but we did get to watch the MCU breakout rise: The Last Black Man in San Francisco actor starred as the son of a Vietnam War vet in Spike Lee’s drama Da 5 Bloods, which premiered on Netflix on June 12, and now he plays a Korean War vet in Misha Greene’s HBO adaptation of Lovecraft Country. Next, Majors will be starring alongside Glen Powell in Cold War–set movie, Devotion. Good luck to the Infinity War vets — we’ve chosen our allegiance.