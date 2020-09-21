Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify

If your mom/friends/dentist/pastor didn’t buy your excuse for why you were late Sunday, feel free to send them this post as evidence that, yes, you did get caught in traffic caused by Bad Bunny performing a concert on the back of a flatbed truck slowly driving through the Bronx, Washington Heights, and Harlem. The Puerto Rican rapper’s set was streamed as a part of Uforia’s monthly music series, through which the music outlet, owned by Univision, has lined up concerts to the end of the year. “It was difficult for me to do a concert without an audience. I didn’t want to,” Bad Bunny said during the show, according to Billboard. “But I’m accepting the new reality and I hope people enjoy this. We need it.”

Bad Bunny’s moving concert, which started outside Yankee Stadium and at certain points had him ducking under traffic lights, was live-streamed on the Uforia app and his own YouTube channel, and featured songs off his February album YHLQMDLG, including “Si Veo a Tu Mama,” “La Dificil,” and “Pero Ya No,” among others. The performance reportedly concluded outside Harlem Hospital, where the rapper thanked frontline medical workers for their efforts during the coronavirus quarantine, and performed his song “Yo Perreo Sola.”

“Respect and thanks to those people who have sacrificed their lives in this city,” Bad Bunny told the crowd, per Billboard. “With a lot of faith in God, I sense that good things are coming. I know we are going through very difficult times. I have made thousands of mistakes, but my only mission is to try to be a better person every day.”

OMG. Bad Bunny just went under a bridge, ducking while he raps on the top of a flatbed truck is being escorted through the Bronx. This was the surprise/production I didn’t have time to get obsessed or prepared for. pic.twitter.com/OvQ7R7T0cV — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 20, 2020

Just riding down the street and saw Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) arriving at Harlem Hospital with a live concert on the road tonight. pic.twitter.com/dikey1MdAJ — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 21, 2020

When Bad Bunny just strolls past your block pic.twitter.com/N2nXce0jo2 — White Hispanic (@ElGordiflow) September 20, 2020