Bethenny Frankel Is Still Married to Jason Hoppy?

Bethenny Frankel may no longer be a cast member of the Real Housewives of New York, but that doesn’t mean she can’t still make iconic TV. On the September 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Frankel dropped the sort of bombshell that would have called for a three-episode arc if she had revealed it on RHONY: When Andy Cohen asked if she and boyfriend Paul Bernon were considering marriage, Frankel told him, “I’m still married.” As in, still married to Jason Hoppy, father to her daughter, Bryn, and source of her extreme custody-battle woes over the years. Remember in season nine, when Frankel broke down at Bluestone Manor and said, “I’m in goddamn hell, okay, and it will never end”? That was about her horrible, painful divorce process and custody battle with Hoppy, which began after their separation in 2012. In 2017, Hoppy was arrested after consistently stalking and threatening her. So to hear that this divorce is still an ongoing matter made Cohen’s jaw drop. Frankel did not explain anything further, saying instead, “Crickets again! Aaaand scene.” A confusing move by improv standards, but that’s what keeps Frankel so fascinating.

