Beyoncé Pledges $1 Million to Black-Owned Businesses for Her B-Day

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Diseny

This year, Beyoncé is sharing her B-Day joy with others. The now-39-year-old benevolent queen was “proud” to donate an additional $1 million “to help Black-owned small businesses” through her Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund. Together with the NAACP and her organization BeyGOOD, Beyoncé first opened the fund in July. Round one saw 20 businesses, ranging from barbershops to bakeries to boutiques, receive funding. The recipients can all be found on her website. The application for round two, her birthday mil, is coming later this month.

While her husband was dropping a finance lesson his new track “Entrepreneur” with Pharrell, Beyoncé has been giving back with straight cash. In addition to her BeyGOOD initiative with the NAACP, she donated $6 million to mental-health organizations back in April. During the pandemic, she has also shown support for the Black Lives Matter movement, released the visual album Black Is King, and managed to remember a lot of celebrity birthdays. (Well, someone remembers them and posts on her website.) So go ahead and take a break on her behalf this B-Day. You know her Virgo self isn’t going do it.