Beyoncé Posts Baby Photo of ‘Herself’ on Her Birthday

How do we know this isn’t Rumi? Photo: Twitter

In celebration of her 39th birthday, Beyoncé posted a baby photo on her website, and all we’re saying is, it’s not not Rumi Carter. “IT’S VIRGO SEASON. I want to thank everyone for the birthday love and beautiful birthday wishes!” reads the accompanying caption, but no mention is made of the fact that, according to this picture, Rumi is a carbon copy of Beyoncé as a baby. Just look at the strong eyebrows! The expression! This should not be surprising, considering that Rumi’s twin, Sir, is in fact a carbon copy of their dad, Jay-Z — which is the sort of adorable Mendelian coincidence usually reserved for movies and TV. Either way, Rumi and Sir Carter have now officially entered the pantheon of children who look exactly like their celebrity parents.

IT'S VIRGO SEASON.



I want to thank everyone for the birthday love and beautiful birthday wishes!



—Beyoncé. https://t.co/V63MffuLAv pic.twitter.com/Qb8oDHa6Uj — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 6, 2020