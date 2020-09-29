‘Will You Shut Up, Man’ Is the Song of Summer

Photo: Getty Images

While it’s true that summer technically ended in the Northern Hemisphere last week, a new jam has emerged from the first disastrous Trump-Biden debate that must be retroactively declared the song of summer 2020. The song is simply Democratic nominee for president of the United States Joseph Biden saying, “Will you shut up, man?” and you can listen to it here. Regardless of how one feels about Biden, one can appreciate the succinct, airtight clarity of “Will you shut up, man?” It’s a catchy earworm of a hook, and it is undoubtedly the song of the worst summer in recent history. Honorable mentions for song of summer go to “Keep yapping, man,” also by Joe Biden, and “I’m the moderator of this debate,” by Chris Wallace, who moderated the debate.