Surprise, Scream Queens, Bille Lourd Has Given Birth to a King(ston)

Photo: Getty Images

Surprise, bitch, Lea Michele and Emma Roberts aren’t the only Scream Queen can have a kid. After a week filled with births and pregnancy announcements, actress Billie Lourd has joined the fray, with a surprise announcement of her own: she gave birth to a son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell with her fiancé Austen Rydell. The news comes as quite a shock as the 28 year-old actress never publicly revealed that she was expecting. “👑💙👑Introducing: 💙👑💙Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell💙👑💙,” the Booksmart star captioned an Instagram of a photo of her newborn son’s feet. Kingston joins a long line of Hollywood royalty, stretching back to his great grandmother Singing In The Rain star Debbie Reynolds, and grandmother, Carrie Fisher, who died unexpectedly at the age of 60 in 2016. Lourd paid homage to her late mother by giving their baby boy the middle name Fisher. Lourd now has a Princess for a mother and a King(ston) for a son, which feels right to us.