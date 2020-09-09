Another Black-ish Spinoff, Old-ish, Ish in the Works

Photo: Christopher Willard/ABC

Kenya Barris has another Black-ish spinoff in the works at ABC, titled Old-ish. The show, which is currently in development, will star recurring faves Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis. Barris will write and executive produce. Fishburne and Lewis will reprise their roles as Dre’s parents, Earl and Ruby. “When they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of L.A., they’ll meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple. Again,” the description, obtained by TVLine, reads. Lewis has been a series regular on Black-ish since season two, while Fishburne has been a recurring character. Their story is the latest to come from Kenya Barris’s Emmy-nominated sitcom. Grown-ish, now on its fourth season, follows Dre’s daughter Zoey (Yara Shahidi) to college and Mixed-ish, a return to the ’80s with Tracee Ellis Ross’s Bow is plotting a second season. With one more spinoff underway, Kenya Barris’s résumé officially sounds like like a Dr. Seuss rhyme: Black-ish, Grown-ish, Mixed-ish, Old-ish.