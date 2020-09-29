(Wake me up) Wake me up inside. / (Borat voice) Borat voice my wife! Photo: Jesse Grant/WireImage

Fall-Fashion 2020 Trend Alert: weird, boxy gray suits. Not only is David Byrne bringing the look back with American Utopia on HBO October 17, but Deadline reports that Amazon Studios has acquired the global rights for Sacha Baron Cohen’s follow-up to his lean, mean, 2006 meme machine, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. According to the article, the comedy sequel “will premiere late October on Amazon Prime.” Deadline claims that Cohen’s Borat sequel “was the first movie made during the COVID-19 shutdown, shot surreptitiously as quickly as coronavirus shooting restrictions were eased, and unions were in agreement on a return to shooting.” This seems difficult to verify, but nonetheless ensures that everyone’s favorite Wife Guy will be doing what he does best: hypertopical political comedy skewering the American right. Cohen filmed himself in non-Borat character on June 27, infiltrating and generally messing with right wing protesters.

According to IGN, the sequel will be titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, based on a Writers Guild of America listing that was later deleted from the website. Whatever “Pornographic Monkey” may mean, one thing is for certain: “Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence” is the only man alive who has never done a “My wife!” Borat-voice impression before.