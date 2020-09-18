Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Fast Times Table Read Got Steamy

The “totally awesome” Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read was every bit as chaotic as its cast list. Sean Penn scraped together some of Hollywood’s biggest stars for a virtual table read of the Amy Heckerling cult classic, written by Cameron Crowe. Joining the original star were stand-ins Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, Henry Golding, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, host Dane Cook, and narrator Morgan Freeman. Famously friends with (most of) his exes, the chemistry between Brad Pitt and Jen Aniston as Brad Hamilton and Linda Barrett radiated through the Zoom call, even as Kimmel, Roberts, and McConaughey laugh in the background. “Hi, Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were,” Linda says in Brad’s daydream. “I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?” No one in the Zoom call can keep a straight face as Freeman narrates the iconic red bathing-suit scene — even Pitt cracks into a laugh before looking flirtatiously into the webcam and reading his lines. How is this not another one of 2020’s demons?

HOW IS THIS REAL IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/dnGsCmYtvS — sb (@chalametdune) September 18, 2020

Love for Shia Labeouf increasing by the second #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/WaB6J1D0Qy — Wʏɴᴛᴇʀ Mɪᴛᴄʜᴇʟʟ (Rᴏʜʀʙᴀᴜɢʜ) (@wyntermitchell) September 18, 2020

Most of the table read’s chaotic energy came from Shia LaBeouf getting really into his role as head stoner Jeff Spicoli. From the very beginning, he lights up what appears to be a real joint in his car in his garage. Then, he took on Spicoli’s low and confused voice to play the role Sean Penn originated, mimed driving with his real steering wheel, and gave it his opening-night best, all while taking off his shirt, switching sunglasses, and running in and out of the car. No table, no rules. Watch the soon-to-be cult-classic table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High below.