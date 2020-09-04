Bradley Cooper, 8-Time Oscar Loser, Calls Awards Season ‘Utterly Meaningless’

Brad. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Actor, director, and Little Monster Bradley Cooper recently interviewed Anthony Ramos for Interview magazine about being an artist in quarantine and working together on Cooper’s E! True Hollywood Story: Ally Maine, a.k.a. A Star Is Born. Cooper has been quarantining in his townhouse with his mother, daughter, and two dogs, and “they have not left the house,” as Cooper tells Ramos. When Cooper asks Ramos, “Do you have a daily thing that you do to stay grounded?” the chat hit on the usual topics of ego, vanity, and keeping it real in Hollywood, when the conversation turned to Cooper’s old love, Irina Shayk awards season. He said:

That awards season stuff is a real test. It’s set up to foster that mentality. It’s quite a thing to work through, and it’s completely devoid of artistic creation. It’s not why you sacrifice everything to create art, and yet you spend so much time being a part of it if you’re, in quotes, “lucky enough to be a part of it.” It’s ultimately a great thing because it really does make you face ego, vanity, and insecurity. It’s very interesting and utterly meaningless.

Now why would eight-time Academy Award loser Bradley Cooper, who made a movie in which he literally pisses all over the Grammys stage, say that? Also, “completely devoid of artistic creation”? Really? Then how do you explain the breathtaking artistry of Melissa Leo’s self-funded FYC campaign in 2011? Hmm? Jackson Maine’s not allowed to tell us what’s “very interesting and utterly meaningless.”