Carey Mulligan Says Hello Felicia (Bernstein)

Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images

Always nice to see a promising young woman thrive: Carey Mulligan has signed on to portray Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, the wife of legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, in the upcoming drama Maestro. Bradley Cooper, hoping to replicate his bronzed A Star Is Born magic, will be directing, co-writing, and starring in the film, which is set to begin shooting next spring if the pandemic allows. Deadline reports that Cooper has been working closely with Bernstein’s estate for several years to craft Maestro, which is being teased as a “complex love story” that spans decades for the couple. “I was struck by Carey ever since I saw her onstage many years ago, and I haven’t missed a performance of hers since,” Cooper told Deadline. “I am humbled to be working with such a mammoth talent, as well as such a kind person.” With news of Mulligan’s casting, this Bernstein drama has officially usurped another competing Bernstein drama, which is set to star Jake Gyllenhaal. At least, it was two years ago. Who knows anymore.