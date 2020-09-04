Brie Larson, Former Teen Pop Star, Auditioned for Pitch Perfect 

Photo: YouTube

Brie Larson bought a ticket for the long way round. That is, she went on a lot of auditions before, you know, winning an Oscar in 2016 and breaking down barriers as Captain Marvel. One of which was for 2012’s Pitch Perfect. In her very own YouTube video, Larson broke down her failed and successful auditions, revealing to us some interesting alternate universes where she isn’t Captain Marvel, but was in Jennifer’s Body, Avatar (“What? I didn’t even remember that I auditioned for Avatar,”) Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, Juno, and of course, the Anna Kendrick–starring musical Pitch Perfect. If you didn’t know Brie Larson was pretty much a pop star in the early 2000s, catch up on your Teen People. The girl can sing, she’s just not Bella material, apparently.

Larson obviously went on to star as Captain Marvel, the first female superhero in the MCU to have a standalone movie, but it never would have happened if she hadn’t also been rejected for Iron Man 2 and Thor. Or, if she had turned down the role, like she originally wanted to. Larson said that when Marvel first reached out, it was “No” from her. “I was like, ‘I’m too much of an introvert, that’s way too much of thing for me,’” she explained. “It was beyond my comprehension.” But her team kept the door open until she was ready to meet with the producers and writers. “I remember going home and being like ‘Oh my God, I’m going to do this,’” she laughs. And now look at her! She’s a YouTuber. Ask any 12-year-old, that’s the dream.