Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

On Sunday, his friends, family, and colleagues assembled to remember fellow Broadway actor Nick Cordero in a virtual livestream special celebrating his life. The late musical theater performer died of COVID-19 complications on July 5, after a months-long battle with the novel coronavirus. His story touched the lives of musical theater fans and strangers alike when Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, starting chronicling his hospitalization on social media.

Cordero was known for his work in Broadway’s Rock of Ages, Waitress, and Bullets Over Broadway, the last of which earned him a 2014 Tony nomination for his turn as the gangster Cheech. The memorial tribute, which begins at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST and can be watched for free at Broadway On Demand, features Cordero’s loved ones and peers sharing photographs, videos, and memories of the late actor, alongside “special performances” from his fellow musicians and castmates.

The 41-year-old actor and singer is survived by his wife Kloots and son Elvis. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the musical education non-profit Save The Music. You can watch the memorial here.