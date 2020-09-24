Bruce Springsteen Gifted Us a New Song on His Birthday and That’s Generosity

Photo: Brian Ach/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

Yesterday, September 23, Bruce Springsteen turned 71. And you may not have gotten him anything, but today, he has a gift for you, no thanks needed. He released the new song “Ghosts” on September 24, the second single off his upcoming album Letter to You, following the title track. “Ghosts” continues the passionate, rollicking rock we first heard on the title track, with an outro that’ll make you wish you were screaming along in MetLife Stadium. Letter to You, out October 23, is Springsteen’s 20th studio album and anticipated return to working with the E Street Band, after last year’s solo outing Western Stars. The band recorded the album fully live in just five days. “‘Ghosts’ is about the beauty and joy of being in a band and the pain of losing one another to illness and time,” Springsteen said in a statement, according to Stereogum. “‘Ghosts’ tries to speak to the spirit of the music itself, something none of us owns but can only discover and share together. In the E Street Band, it resides in our collective soul, powered by the heart.”