Bryson Tiller Reemerges With ‘Inhale,’ Announces New Album

Bryson Tiller was not about to miss a cuffing season in which everyone has to be indoors. The Grammy-nominated R&B singer returns after three years with the slow and sexy new track “Inhale.” The song samples SWV’s “All Night Long” (from the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack) and Mary J. Blige’s “Not Gon’ Cry,” as a fair warning to everyone who isn’t trying to have a pandemic baby. “Baby girl, I miss when you adored me,” he bothers his ex-girl. “When you left me, honey, that shit tore me / Fuck bein’ on Forbes, I felt rich when I was yours.” Tiller took his time releasing new music after 2017’s True to Self, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Fans started accusing him of spending a little too much time with Rihanna, who famously hasn’t dropped an album since 2016’s Anti. They clowned him in Instagram comments, Twitter replies, and TikToks until he got back at them with memes of his own. Word to Jack Harlow, Tiller’s “just joshing.” The “Inhale” music video ends with the announcement we’ve been waiting for: “New album this fall.”

