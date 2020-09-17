BTS Light Up an Amusement Park for ‘Dynamite’ Performance on AGT

Like they said, and like those who came before them said, BTS indeed lit it up during their performance of “Dynamite” on America’s Got Talent. The K-pop seven-piece joined the talent-competition show on September 16 to perform their No. 1 hit from an empty amusement park. The setting gave them more than enough room to show off their dancing and more than enough things to, well, light up (including this writer’s heart when Jimin and Jungkook put their arms around each other). We’d certainly call that talent. BTS previously debuted “Dynamite,” the group’s first all-English track, at the Video Music Awards in August, where the boys also took home four awards.

