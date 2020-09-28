The BTS Boys Are Millionaires As Label Big Hit Goes Public

Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Your seven favorite K-pop stars just nabbed seven figures each. The BTS boys became millionaires today with an impressive initial public offering of 135,000 won for label Big Hit Entertainment. That’s approximately $115 per share — the biggest South Korean market debut in over three years — which values the label at over $4 billion. Each member of BTS got 68,385 shares from Big Hit CEO and producer Bang Si-hyuk in August, putting $7.9 million in their pockets with Big Hit’s September 28 debut. (Meanwhile, Bang, who owns nearly 43 percent of Big Hit, easily becomes a billionaire off the listing.) It’s a victory for the band members, given K-pop’s history of taking advantage of its performers. It also comes as the boys are at the top of the world, announcing new album Be over the weekend after notching their first No. 1 hit for lead single “Dynamite.” Forget about streams and merch — all the real ARMY members will be buying up those Big Hit shares when they start trading on October 15.