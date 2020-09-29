BTS Launch Their Tonight Show Residency With a Throwback

BT-yes, we needed this. The boys of BTS began their weeklong residency on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon by reminding fans that they may be No. 1 for an English-language single, “Dynamite,” but Korean culture will always be No. 1 in their hearts. They closed out the show with a never-before-seen performance of “IDOL,” from their 2018 compilation album Love Yourself: Answer. From the South African–inspired beat with Korean instruments infused, to their modern hanbok (traditional attire for special occasions), to performing in front of an actual palace, they celebrated their home in homes across America. The brand-new millionaires also performed a special rendition of “Dynamite” with the Roots backing them up. Not saying “Dynamite” was a Trojan horse, but a week of performances in Korean after going No. 1 in English is icon energy. Everything’s going according to the ARMY’s master plan. BTS drop their second studio album of the year, Be (deluxe edition), on November 20.

