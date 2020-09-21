BTS Perform a Stripped-Down ‘Dynamite’ in Their First Tiny Desk Concert

The boys of BTS have taken a break from their fancy footwork and booming beats for the morning. Over half a million people joined the premiere of BTS’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert (obliterating Tiny Desk’s record for most views in 24 hours) to see the boys decked out in bell-bottoms, silk shirts, and orange blazers, trying to say seated while performing at the record store VINYL & PLASTIC by Hyundai Card in Seoul. “Home” is where the heart is, right? Happily chatting between the seven of them and their band, RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope sang their hit “Dynamite” with a live band for the first time, teasing us with the thought of non-virtual concerts. The disco-pop earworm recently earned the boys their first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, defining their latest era. For their next track, they went deep into the vault and pulled out 2016’s “Save ME.” Look, Tiny Desk can take the choreography from the boys, but no one can stop J-Hope, V, and Jimin from getting up and dancing. “It reminds me of when we were on tour with the band,” Jimin shared. “Those were some great times.” Finally, they dedicate 2017’s “Spring Day” to the rough summer we’ve faced across the globe. They knew what they were doing with those tear-inducing harmonies.

Related