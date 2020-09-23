BTS Are Set to Take Over The Tonight Show

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fresh off of their Tiny Desk concert, BTS are gearing up to take over the Tonight Show with a new slate of performances next week. Starting September 28, the group will perform a new song every night on the show as well as serve as the show’s lead guest on September 30. This marks the first appearance of BTS on the Tonight Show following their takeover of Grand Central Station (and the New York City subway) with host Jimmy Fallon back in February. Similar to that appearance and in typical Fallon fashion, the group’s weeklong Tonight Show residence will include games and bits as well as a virtual interview. “Let’s just say it’s going to be big, explosive, like TNT,” Fallon said in a teaser of BTS’s first performance next week, so it’s safe to say they’ll kick things off with “Dynamite.”