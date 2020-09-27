BTS Will Release New Album ASAP

Nice boys. Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage

Not since R.E.M.’s Monster have we been this excited for a three-lettered band’s next project. BTS, presumably the textbook definition of septet at this point, announced that they’ll be releasing a new album, Be, on November 20. Per a press release, Be promises to contain the most “BTS-esque music yet,” with the message being that “even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on.” (98 percent chance the coronavirus pandemic, 2 percent chance the upcoming presidential election.) In the meantime, BTS fans can look forward to the boys doing a straight week of Tonight Show performances starting tomorrow, in addition to rewatching the many, many virtual gigs they did over the summer. Hey, maybe even keep spamming police departments with fan cams. Your call.