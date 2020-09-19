Cardi B Says She Divorced Offset Because She ‘Got Tired’ of His Behavior

Photo-Illustration: Vulture, Getty Images and Shutterstock

Days after Cardi B and her wet ass pussy filed for divorce from her husband, Offset, the rapper went live on Instagram to address rumors and clickbait reports about their separation for the first time. In an impassioned voice message on Friday evening, Cardi insisted that there wasn’t a scandalous reason for their separation, stating that the duo just grew apart after four years of a very public marriage. “The reason for my divorce is not from none of that shit from ever before. It’s not from cheating,” she explained. “I got tired of fucking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye. When you feel like things aren’t the same any more, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

Cardi B talks about divorce with Offset:



"Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I’ve been with this man for 4 years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man. Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments & build up” pic.twitter.com/btTOglE38L — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 19, 2020

“Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man,” Cardi said. “Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build ups. You get tired sometimes. And before something bad happens, before you get left or cheated on, sometimes you just want to leave. What is so bad about that?” In response to reports that their divorce is coming at a convenient time to promote her upcoming new album, Cardi grew irate. “I don’t need drama to sell music,” she explained. “I just want to be a free bird, okay? Stop. Stop with the shit. Bitch, I am the fucking clout. I’ve got the number one song right now. Why would I need anything to sell my next record or next album?” In her divorce filing, which was filed on September 15 in Atlanta, Cardi stated that her marriage to Offset was “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation.” Cardi is seeking primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.