La Cardi B Raps in Spanish on Anitta’s New Single ‘Me Gusta’

Word to the City Girls, Cardi B said this pussy talk English and Spanish in her new collab with Anitta. The Brazilian beauty’s new single and music video, “Me Gusta,” features La Cardi and Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers. Both in incredible colorful looks, they turn a beautiful plaza in Salvador, Brazil, into a catwalk, surrounded by fabulously dressed extras. Anitta rocks pretty much every color in the rainbow and, at one point, an actual rainbow. Cardi reps for Afro-Latinas everywhere, switching languages like lanes. “He like to eat the cake like it’s my B-day / To’ lo día’ es mi cumpleaño’,” she raps. Not to mention, she’s looking like dessert with big hair, a lavender corset, and a massive rose-covered skirt. Anyone who can look that good with that much weight teetering on their head and bottom half deserves to talk all the smack they want in whatever language they want. The new video is just more proof that Cardi doesn’t need to cook, doesn’t need to clean, and definitely doesn’t need a ring. Gobble up the new track from Anitta’s forthcoming album now.

