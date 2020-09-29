Carole Baskin Did a Simba Samba on Dancing With the Stars

Nala, sweetie, I’m so sorry. On the September 28 episode of Dancing With the Stars, “Disney Week” to those in the know, Carole Baskin of Tiger King infamy somehow stayed to dance another week. Fresh out of tiger-related tunes after doing “Eye of the Tiger,” Baskin switched to other big cats, doing a samba to “Circle of Life,” dressed as a cross between a Party City Cowardly Lion costume and Betty Buckley as Grizabella. She looks like she escaped from the same Animal Shelter From Hell that also brought us Sarah Palin as a bear on The Masked Singer. A dancer Baskin is not, but props are due for those chunky character shoes they did up to look like lion paws. Unsurprisingly, after watching this clip for even one second, Baskin got a failing grade on this Simba samba and got eliminated from the show. It’s a shame, too; we were this close to slow-dance to “I Saw a Tiger,” by Joe Exotic.

Related