Photo: Twitter

Fall is just around the corner which means one thing: we get to hear our faves sing the National Anthem before football games once more. The first musical artists to attempt this feat in 2020 were none other than R&B girl group Chloe x Halle. Ahead of the first game of the socially distanced NFL season between Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans, Chloe x Halle leant their gorgeous voices and harmonies to the National Anthem. Clearly filmed separately from the game, Chloe x Halle sang their rendition of the anthem to a completely empty stadium. In their performance, the sisters paid tribute to Black Americans who’ve lost their lives to police brutality, as Chloe wore a white t-shirt with an image of Breonna Taylor and Halle wore a similar white t-shirt with an image of George Floyd. You can watch Chloe x Halle gorgeously harmonize in an empty stadium below.

.@ChloeXHalle kick off the new football season with soaring rendition of the ‘National Anthem.’ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dbaa5VlIP7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2020