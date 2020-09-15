Photo: Vera Anderson/WireImage

Over the weekend, Chris Evans lived every Instagram user’s worst nightmare, by accidentally sharing a glimpse of his camera roll to his followers, revealing, among other images, a photo of a penis. His Avengers: Endgame costar Mark Ruffalo subsequently attempted to reassure him on Twitter that it wasn’t so bad, pointing out that nothing could be more embarrassing than the Trump presidency, which, okay, sure, but the internet is billions of people. It wasn’t until Monday evening that Evans himself acknowledged the pic, or the mini-social media meltdown it caused.

If he has to acknowledge it at all, the Knives Out actor clearly reasoned, might as well use the NSFW image to draw attention to a much more pressing issue. Tweeted Evans, “Now the I have your attention… Vote Nov 3rd!!!” You heard the man! Go check right now to make sure you’re registered to vote. Do it for Chris Evans, and the last 48 harrowing hours of his life.

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️....



VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020