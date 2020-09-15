We’re enjoying a bit of a specialist phase on our Instagram show Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well. Last week we heard from certified piano nerds Tim Minchin and Ben Folds, who explained why music doesn’t have more comedy. And this week we have two stand-up comics: Sam Jay and Alex Edelman. Edelman is the host of Saturday Night Seder and just released an album; Jay’s first special, 3 in the Morning, was released last month to much praise from this very website. The conversation ended up where most conversations between comics end up — discussing the best age to lose your virginity.

If there’s one question comics get a lot — aside from the standard “How do you come up with your comedy skits?” — it’s “Did that joke really happen?” It’s tricky for a certain kind of comedy fan who struggles with the notion of enjoying performance at face value. Stand-up is about telling jokes, and there is no rule that says you can only do a joke about a cat posing as a pizza-delivery person if you’ve actually seen that happen. But luckily for fans of comedy who also want to believe in the jokes they enjoy, Jay’s special is full of non-lies. “I definitely went through that with my girl at the airport. I definitely hit the button on her. We definitely got in an argument on the plane,” she said. “The kids stuff, all of it. The story about my mom, all that stuff happened.”

