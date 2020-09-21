Photo: PopTV

It swept the comedy categories at last night’s 2020 Emmys, its first five seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix, and, based on the Emmy voters’ support, its been churning out sitcom near-perfection since 2015. But if you still needed another reason to sit down and actual watch Schitt’s Creek, Comedy Central is happy to help, come Friday October 2. That’s when the network will start streaming all six seasons of the comedy, starring Cathrine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, and the father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy.

Schitt’s Creek had its initial run on Pop TV, which, like Comedy Central, is also owned by ViacomCBS. The decision seems to fit with the network’s new pivot away from making its own original live-action scripted shows. Last month alone, Tosh.0 and Drunk History were canceled , and The Other Two announced their new home at HBO Max.

Intriguingly, Comedy Central plans to air Schitt’s Creek five episodes at a time every Friday. If five episodes a night is too rich for your blood, Netflix has also announced Schitt’s Creek’s sixth season will be arriving on their streaming platform October 7, but to pit the two against each other, well, it just feels like an unnecessary bit of pettifogging.