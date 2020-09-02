Photo: Getty Images for SBIFF

Some casting announcements really feel like a match made in heaven. The Hollywood Reporter announced that Cooper Hoffman, the son of the late, great Phillip Seymour Hoffman, is starring in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1970s-era coming-of-age movie. Seventeen-year old Cooper Hoffman will play the film’s central character, a child actor, leading a cast that includes Alana Haim, Bennie Safdie, and Bradley Cooper’s bronzer. Film buffs know that Phillip Seymour Hoffman collaborated with Anderson many times over the course of his Oscar-winning career, from Anderson’s writer-director debut in 1996’s Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Punch Drunk Love, Magnolia, and finally The Master, so Cooper is following in his fathers footsteps in more ways than one. Not much is known about the film beyond its San Fernando Valley setting, Cooper Hoffman’s casting begs the question: Is there ever such a thing as too many Coopers on set?