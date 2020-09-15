All the Winners From Night One of the Creative Arts Emmys

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On the first day of the Creative Arts Emmys, the Television Academy gave to thee, winners from across TV. Helmed by Nailed It! host Nicole Byer, the modified virtual event saw HBO’s documentary The Apollo win the award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special over Michelle Obama’s Netflix documentary, Becoming and the Beastie Boys Stories. Netflix ending up taking home the most awards of the night, with five wins: two for Queer Eye, one for Don’t F**ck With Cats, but none for the viral hit Tiger King. The Creative Arts Emmys are streaming on Emmys.com at 8 p.m. ET for four consecutive nights this week, with a fifth two-hour broadcast airing on Saturday on FXX. Byer, who made history this year as the first Black woman ever nominated for Outstanding Host of a Reality or Competition Program, hosts all five nights, then passes it off to Jimmy Kimmel. It’s all leading up to the Primetime Emmys this Sunday, September 20. Here are this year’s Creative Arts Emmys nominees and winners from night one.

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Apollo

Beastie Boys Story

Becoming

The Great Hack

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

﻿Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Ugly Delicious

VICE

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds

Between the Scenes – The Daily Show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries

Pose: Identity, Family, Community

RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind

Shark Tank

A Very Brady Renovation

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Born This Way

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

The Voice

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

The Cave

American Factory

Apollo 11

Becoming

Sea Of Shadows

Serengeti, “Rebirth”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Life Below Zero

Cheer, “Hit Zero”

Queer Eye, “We’re In Japan!: Japanese Holiday”

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

American Factory

Apollo 11

Becoming

The Cave

The Last Dance, “Episode 7”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, “Cult of Personality”

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Cheer, “Daytona”

LEGO Masters, “Mega City Block”

Queer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”

Top Chef, “The Jonathan Gold Standard”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Why We Hate, “Tools & Tactics”

Becoming

Home, “Maine”

McMillion$, “Episode 1”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, “Not Your Average Joe”

Outstanding Narrator

Seven Worlds, One Planet, “Antarctica”

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution

The Elephant Queen

The Imagineering Story, “The Happiest Place on Earth”

Serengeti, “Destiny”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Apollo 11

American Factory

Beastie Boys Story

The Last Dance, “Episode 1”

McMillion$, “Episode 3”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, “Cult of Personality”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11

Beastie Boys Story

Cheer, “Daytona”

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, “The Noble Thing to Do”

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, “Closing the Net”

Beastie Boys Story

The Cave

Circus of Books

McMillion$, “Episode 1”