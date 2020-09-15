All the Winners From Night One of the Creative Arts Emmys

On the first day of the Creative Arts Emmys, the Television Academy gave to thee, winners from across TV. Helmed by Nailed It! host Nicole Byer, the modified virtual event saw HBO’s documentary The Apollo win the award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special over Michelle Obama’s Netflix documentary, Becoming and the Beastie Boys Stories. Netflix ending up taking home the most awards of the night, with five wins: two for Queer Eye, one for Don’t F**ck With Cats, but none for the viral hit Tiger King. The Creative Arts Emmys are streaming on Emmys.com at 8 p.m. ET for four consecutive nights this week, with a fifth two-hour broadcast airing on Saturday on FXX. Byer, who made history this year as the first Black woman ever nominated for Outstanding Host of a Reality or Competition Program, hosts all five nights, then passes it off to Jimmy Kimmel. It’s all leading up to the Primetime Emmys this Sunday, September 20. Here are this year’s Creative Arts Emmys nominees and winners from night one.
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
The Apollo
Beastie Boys Story
Becoming
The Great Hack
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Ugly Delicious
VICE
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds
Between the Scenes – The Daily Show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries
Pose: Identity, Family, Community
RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye
Antiques Roadshow
Love Is Blind
Shark Tank
A Very Brady Renovation
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Born This Way
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
The Voice
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
The Cave
American Factory
Apollo 11
Becoming
Sea Of Shadows
Serengeti, “Rebirth”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Life Below Zero
Cheer, “Hit Zero”
Queer Eye, “We’re In Japan!: Japanese Holiday”
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
American Factory
Apollo 11
Becoming
The Cave
The Last Dance, “Episode 7”
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, “Cult of Personality”
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Cheer, “Daytona”
LEGO Masters, “Mega City Block”
Queer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”
Top Chef, “The Jonathan Gold Standard”
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Why We Hate, “Tools & Tactics”
Becoming
Home, “Maine”
McMillion$, “Episode 1”
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, “Not Your Average Joe”
Outstanding Narrator
Seven Worlds, One Planet, “Antarctica”
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution
The Elephant Queen
The Imagineering Story, “The Happiest Place on Earth”
Serengeti, “Destiny”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
Apollo 11
American Factory
Beastie Boys Story
The Last Dance, “Episode 1”
McMillion$, “Episode 3”
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, “Cult of Personality”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Apollo 11
Beastie Boys Story
Cheer, “Daytona”
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, “The Noble Thing to Do”
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, “Closing the Net”
Beastie Boys Story
The Cave
Circus of Books
McMillion$, “Episode 1”